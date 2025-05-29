Hyderabad start-up hires golden retriever as 'Chief Happiness Officer'
What's the story
A Hyderabad-based start-up, Harvesting Robotics, has appointed a golden retriever named Denver as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO).
The unique announcement was made by the company's co-founder, Rahul Arepaka, on LinkedIn.
The post quickly went viral with users applauding the company's pet-friendly policy and Denver's adorable presence.
"He doesn't code. He doesn't care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up," Arepaka wrote in his post introducing Denver to the world.
Positive impact
Denver's presence has made a difference in the office
Arepaka said that having Denver around has made a big difference in their office environment.
"Making our space pet-friendly and bringing Denver in was one of the best decisions we've made," he wrote on LinkedIn.
The post received thousands of likes and comments, with many people showing love for Denver and his new job as CHO at Harvesting Robotics.
Online fun
LinkedIn profile and playful exchanges
Denver even created his own LinkedIn profile and joined in on the fun.
In one playful exchange with Arepaka, he asked, "Can I be CEO instead, Pawsible?"
The light-hearted banter between the start-up's co-founder and their new furry employee has only added to the charm of this unique hiring decision.
Criticism
Arepaka's post sparks internet banter
While many embraced Denver and his new role, some online users had fun with it.
One person joked, "CHO seems exhausted with the responsibility of making everyone happy." Arepaka replied, "Not exhausted. We told him to take care of the next funding round."
Another user said, "He looks stressed," and Arepaka answered, "He's currently in the cultural fit interview at Harvested."
Workplace trend
Pet-friendly offices and employee happiness
Denver's story highlights a growing trend in the corporate world: pet-friendly offices.
Major companies such as Google, Zappos, and Amazon have been allowing pets at work for years.
Research shows that having pets in the workplace can reduce stress, foster mutual trust and friendship among coworkers, and even boost productivity.
A study by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) found that 91% of employees in pet-friendly offices feel more connected to their work.