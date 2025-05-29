What's the story

A US District Court judge has ruled that a lawsuit challenging Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s alleged illegal control over federal government operations can continue.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has permitted a group of 14 states to proceed with the lawsuit and rejected the administration's attempt to dismiss the case.

However, she dismissed the states' claims against President Donald Trump, ruling the court cannot interfere with "the performance of his official duties."