What's the story

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed police notices sent to actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh.

The notices were regarding a 2020 FIR alleging that the trio's comments on a 2019 show hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Justice Manisha Batra granted the stay till July 14, directing no further action till the next hearing.