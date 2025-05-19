World's first 'unhackable' quantum cryptography system goes live in China
What's the story
China Telecom Quantum Group, a state-owned enterprise, has launched what it touts as the world's first commercial quantum cryptography system immune to hacking.
To showcase its capabilities, China Telecom made the world's first cross-regional quantum-encrypted phone call over a distance of more than 1,000km between Beijing and Hefei using the system.
Necessity
Why is the system needed?
The rapid evolution of quantum computing has posed major challenges to conventional cybersecurity measures.
This is because new algorithms could potentially up the risk of breaching traditional encryption systems.
To combat these threats, China Telecom's new system combines Quantum Key Distribution and Post-Quantum Cryptography, forming a solid security framework that can protect data from potential future attacks from powerful quantum computers.
Tech breakdown
What are Quantum Key Distribution and Post-Quantum Cryptography?
While Quantum Key Distribution uses the principles of quantum mechanics to transmit encryption keys securely, Post-Quantum Cryptography uses complex mathematical problems to secure data.
Combined, the two technologies make an end-to-end quantum-secure architecture for core applications such as real-time communication, data protection, and trusted identity authentication.
This novel approach could bolster cybersecurity against the threat of advancing quantum computing capabilities.
Information
2 more products announced
China Telecom has also launched Quantum Secret and Quantum Cloud Seal. The former is the world's first quantum-secure carrier-grade instant messaging platform. Meanwhile, the latter serves as a platform for financial audits, government approvals, and also enterprise workflow management.