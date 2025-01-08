What's the story

Global leader in online security, McAfee, has launched its latest product, the McAfee Deepfake Detector, in India.

The innovative tool aims to fight the growing menace of deepfakes and AI scams.

The company has partnered with leading OEMs to provide Indian consumers with this advanced AI-based deepfake detection technology.

McAfee also runs Smart AI Hub, an online platform that offers easy-to-use tools and educational resources on identifying and avoiding AI-driven scams.