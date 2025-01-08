McAfee launches AI-powered deepfake detector in India at ₹500
What's the story
Global leader in online security, McAfee, has launched its latest product, the McAfee Deepfake Detector, in India.
The innovative tool aims to fight the growing menace of deepfakes and AI scams.
The company has partnered with leading OEMs to provide Indian consumers with this advanced AI-based deepfake detection technology.
McAfee also runs Smart AI Hub, an online platform that offers easy-to-use tools and educational resources on identifying and avoiding AI-driven scams.
Scam prevalence
Deepfake scams: A growing concern in India
McAfee's research shows that the average Indian sees 4.7 deepfake videos online every day.
Shockingly, 66% Indians have either fallen prey to a deepfake video scam or know someone who has, in the last year.
These scams have grown so sophisticated and difficult to detect that 44% of Indians who fell victim to one online scam experienced another within 12 months.
McAfee's Pratim Mukherjee stressed on discerning real from fake content for consumers to make informed decisions.
Product features
McAfee's deepfake detector: A new line of defense
The McAfee Deepfake Detector, currently available on select Copilot+ PCs in India, warns users within seconds if it finds AI-manipulated audio in videos.
No manual video uploads are required. The detection models employed by McAfee have been trained on hundreds of thousands of samples and conduct the entire identification process right on the PC.
This way, user data privacy is maintained and users can control audio detection settings as they prefer.
User benefits
McAfee's deepfake detector tool runs quietly in the background
By performing analysis on-device, McAfee's Deepfake Detector boosts privacy, processing speed, and battery life over cloud-based usage.
This capability greatly enhances the experience by allowing informed decisions on what to consume without affecting the performance of the PC.
The tool runs quietly in the background, shielding users from manipulated video audio and alerting them of possible scams without disrupting their normal PC usage.
Product details
McAfee's deepfake detector: Pricing and availability
The McAfee Deepfake Detector can be used for English language detection on select Copilot+ PCs in India.
It is priced at ₹499 as a standalone product, while the combo of McAfee+ security plan with Deepfake Detector costs ₹2,398.