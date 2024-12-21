Summarize Simplifying... In short The Union Law Ministry and Election Commission (EC) have amended election rules, limiting public access to certain records like CCTV footage due to misuse concerns.

This move has sparked criticism from the Congress, with Jairam Ramesh questioning the EC's transparency.

This change follows a court directive allowing access to election-related documents for a non-resident, non-candidate advocate, which the EC argued was driven by "malicious intent".

The move is aimed at preventing data misuse

Centre amends poll rules to limit public access to records

By Snehil Singh 06:12 pm Dec 21, 202406:12 pm

What's the story The Indian government has amended Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, restricting public access to certain electronic election documents. Proposed by the Election Commission (EC), the amendment seeks to prevent misuse of sensitive data and protect voter secrecy. Earlier, all election-related "papers" were open for public inspection. However, now only documents specifically mentioned in these rules are accessible, while electronic records like CCTV footage are now excluded from public scrutiny.

Amendment trigger

Court case prompts amendment, raises concerns

The Union Law Ministry and EC officials said a court case led to this amendment. They explained that documents like nomination forms and election results continue to be open for public inspection. However, electronic records such as CCTV footage are not included in the new rule due to fears of possible misuse of such footage and threats to voter secrecy or manipulation using artificial intelligence.

Political backlash

Congress criticizes amendment, questions EC's transparency

The Congress has slammed the amendment, with Jairam Ramesh questioning the EC's commitment to transparency. He said, "If there was ever a vindication of our assertions regarding the rapidly eroding integrity of the electoral process managed by the Election Commission of India in recent times, this is it." Ramesh also stressed that "sunlight is the best disinfectant," pushing for transparency in electoral processes.

Court intervention

High court directive and continued access for candidates

The amendment comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the EC to give election-related documents to advocate Mehmood Pracha. Pracha had requested videography and CCTV footage of the Haryana Assembly elections. However, the EC's counsel argued that Pracha was neither a resident of Haryana nor a candidate in any assembly constituency, stating that the request was driven by "malicious intent."