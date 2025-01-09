AI-powered malware could breach security systems in seconds: NATO-backed start-up
What's the story
A NATO-backed UK start-up, Goldilock, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to power cyber weapons capable of bypassing even the most advanced security systems.
Such malware, the report suggests, may become a reality within two years, leaving companies and governments with little time to prepare for AI-driven programs capable of infiltrating networks.
Here's more on the alarming report.
Malware evolution
AI-driven malware: A new breed of cyber threat
The Goldilock report highlights the growing threat of agentic malware. This new breed of cyber threat is AI-driven and can penetrate networks, learn their layouts, and adapt to avoid detection.
The start-up compares this future risk to Stuxnet, a notorious worm thought to have been deployed by the US and Israel to sabotage Iran's nuclear program back in 2010.
Potential targets
It could target critical infrastructure
The report warns that critical infrastructure like energy grids, transportation networks, financial institutions, and healthcare systems are especially vulnerable to AI-driven malware.
It indicates that adversarial governments or cybercriminal groups could leverage such malware to create widespread panic and destabilization.
Goldilock co-founder Stephen Kines has raised concern over the rapid pace of AI development without proper safeguards in place.
Defense strategy
Detection systems needed to combat threats
Kines has warned that while some think AI-powered security tools could thwart AI-driven malware, this method alone won't be enough.
A multi-layered defense strategy is required, one that combines AI-enhanced detection systems and network segmentation tools.
Innovative solutions such as Goldilock's remote "kill switch," which can disconnect critical systems during an attack, are also advised as part of this all-encompassing defense plan.
Proactive approach
Goldilock urges proactive measures against AI-powered cyber threats
Goldilock is calling on organizations to invest in advanced cybersecurity tools and promote real-time collaboration with government agencies and other corporations.
Governments, too, should invest more in AI-driven defenses and create strong policies governing the use of AI in cybersecurity.
The start-up stresses the need for proactive measures, calling on stakeholders to consider AI-powered cyber threats as an imminent challenge, not a distant possibility.