What's the story

An unexpected email greeting from the administration of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 bring organized by IIT Roorkee has taken social media by storm.

The email, which was supposed to be a standard notification about admit cards, began with an unusual salutation: "Dear IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR."

This incident came into the limelight when a Reddit user shared a screenshot of this peculiar email.