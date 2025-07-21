How son's encouragement sparked Sameera Reddy's acting comeback 

Actor Sameera Reddy, who was last seen in the Kannada film Varadhanayaka (2013), is making her return to the screen with a supernatural thriller titled Chimni. The decision to return came after a simple question from her nine-year-old son, Hans, who asked why she had stopped acting. "When I told him that I did so because I wanted to be with my family, he said that I should pursue acting again," she told Mid-Day.

Family support 'I wrapped Chimni in 3 weeks...' Reddy's decision to return to acting was not just influenced by her son's encouragement but also by the support of her family and the short filming schedule of Chimni. "I wrapped my part in three weeks. It was so efficient compared to what I was used to, which was months of work," she recalled. The film is directed by Gagan Puri.

Industry insights 'Bollywood has changed for the better' Reddy, who made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, believes that the Hindi film industry has changed for the better. She feels there is now more room for newcomers to experiment with unconventional films. "Now, there is so much space for the unknowns who come and do a hatke film. They are the game-changers," she said.