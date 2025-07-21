Japan PM faces uncertain future after losing upper house majority
What's the story
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's future hangs in the balance after his ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house during Sunday's elections. The elections saw a significant rise in the support for a right-wing populist party, contributing to the challenges faced by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, Komeito, in securing a majority. This is the first time in LDP's 70-year history that it leads a coalition without control over either house of the Diet.
Results impact
Ruling coalition only manages 47 additional seats
In the recent elections, 124 seats plus one extra to fill a vacancy were contested for six-year terms in the Upper House. The ruling coalition needed 125 seats for a majority, but in this election, it could only manage 47 additional seats. The main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, won second place with 22 seats. Meanwhile, the fringe far-right Sanseito party was one of the biggest winners, winning 14 seats and increasing its presence in the upper house.
Party growth
Rise of the Sanseito party
The Sanseito party, which focuses on a "Japanese First" agenda and has gained traction with anti-immigrant sentiments, tax cuts, and welfare promises, was founded in 2020. Its leader, Kamiya Sohei, said he doesn't plan to join the ruling coalition due to concerns about being crushed by the larger bloc. This election result puts pressure on PM Ishiba as Japan faces crucial trade negotiations with the United States.
Leadership uncertainty
PM Ishiba intends to continue despite difficult situation
PM Ishiba accepted the "harsh result" and stressed the need to focus on national interests in ongoing tariff negotiations with the US. He stated that he intends to continue as prime minister and party leader despite the challenging situation. However, if he steps down, it remains unclear who would succeed him as the LDP's 11th premier since 2000. The election results further weaken Ishiba's position after losing control of the lower house in October.