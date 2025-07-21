Was 'Param Sundari' pushed because of 'Metro...' and 'Saiyaara'?
What's the story
The release of Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has been pushed from July 25, with a new release date still awaited. Initially, the delay was attributed to avoid a clash with Son of Sardaar 2, which was initially locked for July 25 but will now premiere on August 1. However, a new Mid-Day report suggests that the makers wanted to steer clear of genre fatigue due to two back-to-back romantic releases this month—Saiyaara and Metro... In Dino.
New release dates
Didn't want to be reduced to just another love story
The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, is now eyeing a release on either August 29 or September 5. A source told Mid-Day, "Param Sundari has its own voice. With two romantic dramas releasing in quick succession, the makers didn't want it to be reduced to just another love story. They felt that Param Sundari would benefit from a breather."
Promotion plans
Malhotra's fatherhood also impacting promo plans
The delay is also being used to ramp up the film's promotional campaign. The team is planning to shoot a promotional track closer to the release date, as Malhotra is currently busy with his new role as a father. An insider said, "The team will shoot a promotional track closer to the release as Sidharth is currently busy with his new role as a father."