Was 'Param Sundari' pushed because of 'Metro...' and 'Saiyaara'?

The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, is now eyeing a release on either August 29 or September 5. A source told Mid-Day, "Param Sundari has its own voice. With two romantic dramas releasing in quick succession, the makers didn't want it to be reduced to just another love story. They felt that Param Sundari would benefit from a breather."

Malhotra's fatherhood also impacting promo plans

The delay is also being used to ramp up the film's promotional campaign. The team is planning to shoot a promotional track closer to the release date, as Malhotra is currently busy with his new role as a father. An insider said, "The team will shoot a promotional track closer to the release as Sidharth is currently busy with his new role as a father."