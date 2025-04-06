What's the story

Contrary to recent rumors, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will not be a part of A6, the upcoming collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee, reported Pinkilla.

A source told the portal, "While Janhvi Kapoor is very much a part of the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was never approached for the Allu Arjun starter."

The ambitious film will likely be announced on April 8, on the superstar's birthday.