Priyanka Chopra not a part of Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'A6': Report
What's the story
Contrary to recent rumors, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will not be a part of A6, the upcoming collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee, reported Pinkilla.
A source told the portal, "While Janhvi Kapoor is very much a part of the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was never approached for the Allu Arjun starter."
The ambitious film will likely be announced on April 8, on the superstar's birthday.
Film details
'A6' to feature Arjun in unique dual role
The source said, "Interestingly, she was one of the choices for a film with Salman Khan and Atlee, which is not happening anymore."
"A6 is touted to be a parallel reality film, with Allu Arjun in the first dual role of his career."
"Atlee is aiming to create a distinct world in his next directorial and take it to the global audience."
The film will reportedly start shooting in August 2025.
Actor's anticipation
Arjun's excitement for collaboration with Atlee
Arjun is excited about his first collaboration with Atlee, the source added.
"The makers of the Pushpa franchise have made all their first and big announcements on Bunny's birthday in the past."
"The promo's release on April 8 will offer a glimpse into the film's grand scale," the insider concluded.
Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2.