Bangladesh Air Force jet crashes into Dhaka school; 19 killed 

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft, identified as an F-7 BGI, crashed into the Milestone School and College in Dhaka 's Uttara area on Monday. The incident occurred around 1:06pm during a routine training mission when students were present on campus taking tests or attending regular classes. At least 19 people have been killed, according to Shahjahan Shikder, media officer of Bangladesh Fire Services and Civil Defense. Among the deceased were the pilot and two teachers; the rest were children.

Injured Up to 150 injured Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, the Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said between 100-150 people have been injured as well. Footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from the school building as rescue teams worked to secure it and transport those injured. Firefighters were spraying water on the remnants of the jet, which appeared to have crashed into the side of a building, damaging iron grills and leaving a huge hole.

On-site confirmation Plane crashed near school gate "When I was picking [up] my kids and went to the gate, I realised something came from behind ... I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke," Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school, told Reuters. A spokesperson from Milestone School and College said that the plane crashed near the school gate during classes. "The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby," he said. "A class was in session where the plane crashed."

A #Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft has crashed into Milestone College campus Atleast one person killed, numbers may rise.

Yunus Emergency hotline has been set up Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, said "necessary measures" would be taken to investigate the cause of the crash and "ensure all kinds of assistance." "The loss suffered by the air force ... students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable," he said. Yunus also revealed that an emergency hotline has been established at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the aftermath of the incident.