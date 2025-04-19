What's the story

A prominent Hindu community leader died after he was allegedly abducted from his home and brutally beaten by a group of men in Bangladesh.

The victim, Bhabesh Chandra, was the vice president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

His wife told the Daily Star that Chandra was at home when he received a phone call around 4:30pm on Thursday.

She claimed that the perpetrators made the call to verify his presence at home.