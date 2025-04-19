Hindu community leader kidnapped, brutally 'beaten to death' in Bangladesh
What's the story
A prominent Hindu community leader died after he was allegedly abducted from his home and brutally beaten by a group of men in Bangladesh.
The victim, Bhabesh Chandra, was the vice president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.
His wife told the Daily Star that Chandra was at home when he received a phone call around 4:30pm on Thursday.
She claimed that the perpetrators made the call to verify his presence at home.
Incident details
Chandra's kidnapping and death
Half an hour later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and abducted Chandra from his Dinajpur's Biral upazila house.
Witnesses saw him being taken to Narabari village and brutally beaten up.
His unconscious body was later brought back to his house in a van.
He was immediately rushed to the Biral Upazila Health Complex and transferred to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed upon arrival.
Ongoing probe
Police investigation underway
The officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station said they were trying to identify and apprehend those involved in Chandra's murder.
They are also preparing to file a case against them.
The incident has once again triggered widespread concern over the security of minority communities in Bangladesh, especially among Hindus.
Cases of violence against minorities in Bangladesh rose following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led administration.
International response
Concerns raised by India
India has repeatedly raised its concerns over the treatment of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi even raised the issue with Bangladesh's interim PM Muhammad Yunus during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok earlier this month.
"The violence and atrocities against minorities cannot simply be wished away...We hope that the Bangladesh government will take strong action against those responsible for these atrocities," Randhir Jaiswal, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said.
Rising incidents
Reports of violence against minorities
A report released by Dhaka-based human rights organization Ain O Salish Kendra (AsK) last month said there have been 147 cases of vandalization of the Hindu community across Bangladesh.
Homes, temples and business establishments owned by Hindus were destroyed.
The report also cited 36 cases of arson, 113 cases of vandalizing minority-owned businesses, and attacks on Ahmadiyya sect mosques and idols in temples.