Who are key players in Canada's elections, what's at stake
What's the story
Canadians are preparing for an important election on April 28 to decide their next government.
The change in the political scenario came about after Justin Trudeau resigned as prime minister in January.
Trudeau quit after almost a decade in power, amid factionalism within his party and his waning popularity.
His decisions also came amid broader concerns, including US President Donald Trump's threats of crippling tariffs and making Canada the 51st US state.
Leadership transition
Mark Carney takes charge, calls snap election
After Trudeau's resignation, a Liberal party leadership race ensued. Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, won.
But he lasted nine days as prime minister before calling a snap election.
Five political parties were represented in parliament before the election was called. But most voters see two prime ministerial contenders: Liberal leader Carney, and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
Policy differences
Divergent approaches to economic challenges
Poilievre has promised to slash regulations and lessen the government's role to boost homebuilding.
Poilievre has also promised tougher sentences for serious offenders, acknowledging his proposal would violate Canada's charter of rights and freedoms but pledging to use an obscure constitutional mechanism that allows him to do so.
Carney, on the other hand, sees the government as an essential player in any large-scale building initiative.
Election showdown
Carney and Poilievre: The main contenders
The only common ground between the two is how to handle Trump's threats. Both have turned down the notion that Canada will ever give up its sovereignty.
Both of them also acknowledge a cost of living crisis and housing unaffordability that has left Canadians feeling worse off but propose different solutions.
Other contenders in the race are left-wing New Democratic party leader Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the Quebec separatist Bloc Quebecois, Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault.
Election mechanics
Canada's election system and potential outcomes
There are 343 federal ridings (also known as constituencies or electoral districts) across the country. Each has a designated seat in House of Commons.
During an election, all seats in the Lower House, or House of Commons, are up for grabs.
The party that wins the most seats usually forms the government.
If either Liberals or Conservatives win 172 seats or more, they will have a majority government; else they will have to work with other parties to pass legislation.
Election forecast
Polls indicate a shift in favor of the Liberals
Till February, the Conservatives enjoyed a comfortable lead over the Liberals. But Trump's aggressive posture toward Canada has scrambled the stakes of the election.
Now, all 12 Canadian polling firms have put the Liberals ahead, making a majority government highly likely.
The Liberals have been in power since 2015, when Trudeau was elected. At its dissolution, it had 153 seats.
The Conservatives had 120, the Bloc Quebecois had 33, the NDP had 24, and the Green Party held two seats.