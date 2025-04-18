What's the story

Canadians are preparing for an important election on April 28 to decide their next government.

The change in the political scenario came about after Justin Trudeau resigned as prime minister in January.

Trudeau quit after almost a decade in power, amid factionalism within his party and his waning popularity.

His decisions also came amid broader concerns, including US President Donald Trump's threats of crippling tariffs and making Canada the 51st US state.