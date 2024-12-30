Summarize Simplifying... In short Amidst internal strife within Canada's ruling Liberal Party, a survey reveals that 69% of Canadians want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down.

The party's popularity is at a historic low, with the Conservative Party leading in the polls.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 2025

69% Canadians want PM Justin Trudeau to resign: Survey

By Snehil Singh 03:46 pm Dec 30, 202403:46 pm

What's the story According to a recent survey conducted by Leger and reported by the National Post, over two-thirds (69%) of Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. The survey also found that 72% of respondents are dissatisfied with the federal administration led by the Liberal Party. The public sentiment comes amid a tense political climate in Canada with parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2025.

Party turmoil

Internal strife intensifies within Trudeau's Liberal Party

The ruling Liberal Party is already reeling from internal strife, which has been worsened by the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. After Freeland's departure, a third of Liberal MPs reportedly called for Trudeau's resignation during an internal meeting. Analysts say Trudeau has become a liability for the Liberals and warn the party's prospects could worsen if he stays.

Polling data

Trudeau's Liberals at historic low in polls

Current polling data from CBC News's poll tracker shows support for Trudeau's Liberals is at a historic low. The Conservative Party leads with 44% support, while the Liberals have only 20.9%. Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party (NDP) is close behind with 19% support. If these polling trends hold true in an election, the Liberals risk losing their status as the official opposition to either Bloc Quebecois or NDP.

Political crisis

NDP's withdrawal of support plunges Trudeau into crisis

In Canada's 337-member House of Commons, the Liberals currently hold 153 seats, while the Conservatives have 120. The NDP holds 25 seats and Bloc Quebecois 33. Trudeau has been leading a minority government with the NDP's previous support. However, in September, the NDP withdrew their support, plunging Trudeau and his party into a political crisis.