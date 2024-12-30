Netanyahu is 75 years old

Israeli PM Netanyahu 'in good condition' after prostate surgery

By Snehil Singh 03:20 pm Dec 30, 202403:20 pm

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 75, has successfully undergone a prostate removal surgery at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center. The operation was necessitated by a benign enlarged prostate linked to a urinary tract infection. Hospital officials confirmed that there is no concern of cancer or malignancy and that Netanyahu is "in good condition" following the operation.

Health background

Netanyahu's health history and recent surgery

Netanyahu has dealt with multiple health problems in recent years, including a hernia surgery and a pacemaker implantation for a heart condition. Despite the challenges, he has kept up an image of vigor, frequently bragging about his 18-hour workdays. The prime minister's office said he is fully conscious post-surgery and "will remain under observation" for several days in a fortified underground recovery unit against potential missile attacks.

Trial postponement

Legal proceedings and interim leadership during Netanyahu's recovery

During Netanyahu's recovery, Justice Minister Yariv Levin acted as prime minister. Netanyahu's lawyer Amit Hadad had asked to postpone his scheduled court testimony due to the surgery. The court agreed to cancel three days of testimony in connection to his ongoing corruption trial. This comes amid several crises handled by Netanyahu, including an ongoing war with Hamas and allegations of corruption.

Ceasefire negotiations

Netanyahu's health amid international ceasefire efforts

Netanyahu's health comes as international efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas intensify. His condition also underscores the challenges of older world leaders like US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, whose health is also under scrutiny. Dr. Shay Golan from Israel's Rabin Medical Center said complications from prostate enlargement are common in older men but generally treatable, with quick recovery.