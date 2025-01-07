What's next for Canada after Trudeau quits as Prime Minister
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his decision to resign from his post in the coming months.
Nevertheless, he will remain in office until the Liberal Party elects a new leader.
The announcement comes amid internal political squabbles and poor pre-election polling for his party.
"It's time for a reset," Trudeau said, hinting that his resignation could help quell the political tensions.
Transition period
Parliament suspension and leadership selection process
Meanwhile, the Canadian Parliament, which was set to reconvene on January 27, will now stay suspended until March 24.
This delay affects opposition parties' plans to table non-confidence motions against Trudeau's minority government.
As things stand, a new election isn't expected until May, depending on opposition unity in a no-confidence vote.
Choosing a new Liberal leader could take months, with potential candidates including Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Transport Minister Anita Anand.
Leadership race
Potential candidates and upcoming federal election
Other possible Trudeau successors are Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney.
Carney, however, would require a parliamentary seat to take office.
On the other hand, the next federal election is due by late October this year.
Despite leadership changes, the Liberals are likely to face defeat in this election but replacing Trudeau could lessen losses.
Political challenges
Budget discussions and constitutional power
The Liberals could also face trouble during budget discussions due in April as any budget-related vote would be a confidence matter, risking government collapse if not passed.
Although Governor General Mary Simon has the constitutional power, she is unlikely to dismiss Trudeau unless he loses parliamentary confidence.
Trudeau's resignation marks a major shift in Canadian politics as the country gears up for elections amid economic uncertainties and international trade tensions with Donald Trump's United States.