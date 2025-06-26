Arjun Rampal wonders how 'Punjab '95' will 'survive' censorship issues

Actor Arjun Rampal , who plays a CBI officer in Punjab '95, has expressed his frustration over the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s demand for 127 cuts . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "How can any film survive so many cuts?" "It's a film about the human right to live... frankly, we don't know what to do." The movie is led by Diljit Dosanjh and is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Film's fate We are showing the film to selected critics: Rampal Rampal said, "Look how our film is stuck with the censor board! They are asking for 127 cuts." "It is a film about the human right to live, about how excessive power in the hands of any one government machinery leads to inhuman collateral damage." "We are showing the film to selected critics and opinion makers, hoping their voices will give the film the legitimacy it deserves," he said. The movie is directed by Honey Trehan.

Personal involvement Actor met Singh Khalra's family while preparing for the role Rampal revealed that he was deeply moved by Khalra's story. "When I heard about Jaswant Singh Khalra, my heart broke. The activist lost his life trying to find the sons and husbands who disappeared during operations against militancy." "What did he gain out of it? Such selflessness is almost extinct in today's day and age of me me me." He also met Singh Khalra's family while preparing for his role.

Career highlight This is the film I will be remembered by: Rampal Rampal believes that Punjab '95 is his best work yet. He said, "This is the film I will be remembered by." "I want my son to see it as soon as he is old enough. Before that, I want people to watch this eye-opener." "Do you know a High School in the UK is named after Jaswant Singh Khalra? The least we can do to honor the memory of this martyr is to allow his story to be told."