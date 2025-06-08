'Just had one flop': Aamir rejects 'comeback' tag for 'Sitaare...'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.
The movie, which also marks his return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha, has been dubbed a "comeback" by many.
However, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Khan clarified that he doesn't see it that way.
He said, "Well, I'm not considering it a comeback film."
Actor's view
'I've just had 1 flop...': Khan on comeback narrative
Khan elaborated on his perspective, saying, "My films usually come out once in three years anyway."
He added, "A lot of actors have 8 to 10 flops, but we don't call those comebacks, do we? I've had just one flop, and you're calling it a comeback? I haven't gone anywhere."
Film's inspiration
What attracted Khan to 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Khan also revealed what attracted him to Sitaare Zameen Par. He said the story felt like a natural progression of the message his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par aimed to convey.
"The script felt like an extension of what we were trying to say in Taare," Khan shared. "That film was about inclusion, about a child with a learning disability. But in Sitaare, the challenge is even greater."
Film's theme
Film delves into lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities
Khan further explained that Sitaare Zameen Par delves into the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities, including children on the autism spectrum and those with Down syndrome.
"It deals with individuals who have intellectual disabilities - children on the autism spectrum, with Down syndrome - who are much more atypical compared to dyslexia."
He added that this time, it's not a neurotypical person helping them but rather the neurodivergent kids assisting their coach.
Film's connection
Feels like a spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'
Khan added that the story deeply resonated with him, making it feel like a "spiritual sequel" to Taare Zameen Par.
This is why the makers decided on the title Sitaare Zameen Par.
The film, directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a lead role.
It releases on June 20.