What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

The movie, which also marks his return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha, has been dubbed a "comeback" by many.

However, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Khan clarified that he doesn't see it that way.

He said, "Well, I'm not considering it a comeback film."