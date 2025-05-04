What's the story

The much-awaited Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is creating all the right noise among fans.

The film, directed by RS Prasanna, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par and will release on June 20.

On Sunday, Prasanna seemingly teased the trailer's release on Instagram with a post saying, "Are you ready for our Sitaare?"