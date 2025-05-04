Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer coming soon? Director hints so
What's the story
The much-awaited Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is creating all the right noise among fans.
The film, directed by RS Prasanna, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par and will release on June 20.
On Sunday, Prasanna seemingly teased the trailer's release on Instagram with a post saying, "Are you ready for our Sitaare?"
Film details
Khan's return to cinema with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartwarming story and will introduce fresh faces.
The film stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.
Per Khan, "This time I play Gulshan- a man who is the complete opposite of Nikumbh. He's brash, politically incorrect, and insults everyone."
"He fights with his wife, his mother, and beats up his senior coach. He's a basketball coach with deep-rooted internal issues."
Trailer details
The movie is inspired by 'Campeones'
Earlier, it was reported that the trailer will screen with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.
However, the plans were later changed.
The trailer is about three minutes and 29 seconds long and has received the CBFC's approval.
The movie, inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, tackles themes of neurodiversity and acceptance.