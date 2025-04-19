'Nikita Roy': Sonakshi, Arjun Rampal's thriller to release in May
What's the story
The much-awaited psychological thriller Nikita Roy will release in theaters on May 30, 2025.
The film's release date was announced with a striking poster on Saturday.
Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in lead roles, the movie is directed by Kussh S Sinha in his directorial debut.
Twitter Post
Check out the poster here
SONAKSHI SINHA - ARJUN RAMPAL - PARESH RAWAL - SUHAIL NAYYAR: 'NIKITA ROY' POSTER OUT NOW – 30 MAY 2025 RELEASE... #NikitaRoy – a psychological thriller – is all set to hit theatres on 30 May 2025.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2025
A #NickyVickyBhagnaniFilms presentation, the film features #SonakshiSinha,… pic.twitter.com/UkUJ0nSAgh
Production
'Nikita Roy' production details and co-producers
Nikita Roy is made under Nikita Pai Films Ltd.
Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, and Kratos Entertainment, among others, are part of the production team.
Prominent thriller writer Pavan Kirpalani has penned the story and screenplay for the film.
It is co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.
Producer's statement
Producers expressed enthusiasm for 'Nikita Roy'
Speaking about the film, producers Nickky and Viicky said, "This film is very close to our hearts. It dares to tread where most mainstream films don't and explores a genre we truly believe audiences are ready for."
They further said, "With a powerful cast, a gripping narrative, and Kussh S Sinha's unique vision, we can't wait for the world to experience Nikita Roy on the big screen."