Why Kevin Smith rejected opportunity to direct 'Good Will Hunting'
What's the story
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of films like Clerks and Chasing Amy, recently revealed that he was offered a chance to direct Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's breakout film Good Will Hunting.
However, he turned it down.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Smith explained his decision and also shared how he helped bring the Oscar-winning 1997 drama to life.
Director's role
How Smith helped 'Good Will Hunting' during production
Smith, who had worked with Affleck on their 1995 film Mallrats, learned from Affleck about Castle Rock Entertainment's plans after Affleck and Damon sold their script for Good Will Hunting.
However, when he learned that Castle Rock wanted to make the movie without the original stars, he stepped in to set up the production at Miramax.
"The first question that was asked by Ben and Matt, and the Miramax folks was, 'Do you wanna direct it?'" Smith recalled.
Decision explained
Why Smith declined to direct the film
Despite the offer, Smith declined to direct Good Will Hunting.
He said, "Naturally, I was like, 'Oh my God, no. If I were to direct this, I would turn around to Ben and Matt the whole time and say, 'Is this what you saw when you wrote it?'"
Since Damon and Affleck had written the film, Smith suggested that they also get a chance to direct it.
However, he was told otherwise and thus began Miramax's search for a director.
Director's choice
Van Sant went on to direct the film
Eventually, Gus Van Sant was chosen to direct Good Will Hunting, with Affleck and Damon reprising their roles.
Smith revealed that Van Sant's association with Casey Affleck on the 1995 film To Die For played a significant role in this decision.
The film also starred Robin Williams and Minnie Driver and went on to win two Academy Awards.
Future projects
Affleck and Damon's success with 'Good Will Hunting' helped 'Dogma'
The success of Good Will Hunting and Affleck's 1997 film Chasing Amy gave Smith enough "juice" to greenlight his own project, Dogma.
He had given the scripts for Dogma and Chasing Amy to Affleck at the same time years earlier, but warned him that producing Dogma would require "movie stars."
Smith is also known for helming Jersey Girl and Red State, among others.