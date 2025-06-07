Mia Goth joins Ryan Gosling in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
What's the story
Actor Mia Goth, known for her performances in Pearl, X, and MaXXXine, has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter.
The news was first reported by The InSneider and later confirmed by io9.
While details about her role are still under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter suggests she will play a villain.
The film stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role.
Role details
More about Goth's character and film
Goth's character is reportedly a villain who will be after Gosling's character and his young charge.
The role was previously being considered by Oscar-winning actor Mikey Madison, but the deal reportedly fell apart due to financial disagreements.
The film is set five years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded the Skywalker saga.
It will be a standalone story, not tied to previous episodes or characters like Luke or Anakin Skywalker.
Production details
Production begins later this year; release date announced
The production of Star Wars: Starfighter will begin later this year in England.
The film is being directed by Shawn Levy, who has been attached to the project since 2022. Jonathan Tropper has written the script for the film.
Disney has already set a release date for May 28, 2027, as revealed at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo in April.
Career trajectory
Upcoming projects of Goth
Goth has been actively acting since 2013 and has worked with some of the most interesting filmmakers.
Her most commercial role came in 2022's X, where she played an adult film actor who survives a series of murders.
She recently starred in Ti West's horror trilogy X, Pearl, and MaXXXine.
In addition to Star Wars: Starfighter, she will also be seen in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.