What's the story

Actor Mia Goth, known for her performances in Pearl, X, and MaXXXine, has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter.

The news was first reported by The InSneider and later confirmed by io9.

While details about her role are still under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter suggests she will play a villain.

The film stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role.