'Ballerina,' 'F1,' and more Hollywood movies releasing in June
What's the story
June 2025 is set to be an exciting month for Hollywood movie lovers, with a diverse lineup of films.
Whether you're a fan of adrenaline-pumping thrillers, heartwarming romantic comedies, or visually stunning animated adventures, there's something for every kind of moviegoer to look forward to.
Here are five anticipated releases that we can't wait for!
Film 1
'The Life of Chuck': A star-studded sci-fi drama
The Life of Chuck is a must-watch sci-fi drama that blends emotional depth with surreal storytelling.
Based on Stephen King's 2020 novella, the film features a stellar cast including Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Karen Gillan.
It received critical acclaim and won the People's Choice Award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Releasing on June 6, 2025, this unique story promises a powerful cinematic experience filled with heart, mystery, and imagination.
Film 2
'Ballerina': A thrilling addition to the 'John Wick' universe
Kicking off the list is Ballerina, a spin-off from the popular John Wick series.
Starring Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a fierce ballerina-turned-assassin, the film dives into the gritty world of Ruska Roma's deadly training.
Seeking revenge for her family's murder, Eve crosses paths with none other than Wick himself, played by Keanu Reeves.
With high-stakes action, intense choreography, and a gripping showdown, this spinoff will release on June 13.
Film 3
'How to Train Your Dragon': Live-action remake
How to Train Your Dragon is a highly anticipated live-action remake of the beloved 2010 animated classic.
Based on Cressida Cowell's popular children's books, the movie is directed by Dean DeBlois and brings the magical world of Vikings and dragons to life with real actors.
Gerard Butler returns as Stoick the Vast, adding to the excitement. Filled with adventure, emotion, and stunning visuals, the film is set to release on June 13, 2025.
Films 4
'F1': One of the best thrillers to watch out for
F1, Brad Pitt's first theatrical release since Babylon, explores the story of a retired Formula One driver who is persuaded to return and mentor a young prodigy played by Damson Idris. It will premiere on June 27.
With a talented cast including Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, F1 premieres in the US and Canada around the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, promising adrenaline and heart.
Film 5
'Materialists': A romantic comedy with a star-studded cast
Materialists is a must-watch romantic comedy-drama featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in lead roles.
It is directed by Celine Song and set for release on June 13.
The film follows Lucy (Johnson), a successful matchmaker torn between two very different men—her wealthy client Harry (Pascal) and her charming ex John (Evans), a struggling actor.
As emotions rise, Lucy must question her own beliefs about love and happiness.