Saif joins Bollywood's debate on balancing work and family
What's the story
Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit caused a social media buzz. Sources suggested her request to work only eight hours a day led to the split.
Now, actor Saif Ali Khan has shared his views on success, saying true success means getting to spend time with family.
He emphasized the importance of spending quality time with family over professional commitments at the Arab Media Summit.
Family 1st
Khan's commitment to family time
"I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success," he said, adding that true success is being able to prioritize family even amidst a busy schedule.
Khan further elaborated on his commitment to family time, saying, "We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don't work. That time is sacred."
He humorously added that he is at an age where he has to check on both his mother and children.
Success redefined
Khan's perspective on success and privilege
Khan also spoke about the importance of small, everyday moments in family life.
"Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids."
He added that real success and privilege for him is being able to say no to work and yes to time with his family.
Career highlights
Khan's upcoming projects and personal life
On Thursday, at the trailer launch of Maa, Ajay Devgn also backed working moms like Padukone.
He claimed most honest filmmakers are fine with an eight-hour workday.
On the work front, Khan will be seen in the action thriller Race 4 and a biopic directed by Rahul Dholakia. He also has an untitled project with Priyadarshan and a social thriller with Hansal Mehta.
Meanwhile, Padukone is focusing on new projects like King with Shah Rukh Khan.