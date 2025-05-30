'War 2,' 'Saiyaara' teasers to run with 'Housefull 5'
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy film, Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, is set to hit theaters on June 6.
To make the most of the expected high footfall for this Sajid Nadiadwala production over the next few weeks, several producers are planning to screen their content with Housefull 5.
Among them are War 2 and Saiyaara.
Teaser screenings
'War 2' teaser to be screened with 'Thug Life'
The teaser of the upcoming film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will be screened with Housefull 5.
The makers have also ensured that the teaser is shown in southern markets with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.
"It's a direct deal with exhibitors and multiplex chains all across the board," a source told Pinkvilla.
Upcoming releases
'Metro... In Dino' and 'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailers to follow
Producer Bhushan Kumar will also release the trailer for his upcoming film Metro... In Dino on June 4.
The trailer will be screened with Housefull 5 to directly reach cinema-goers.
Additionally, PVR Inox has confirmed that the theatrical trailer of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will be shown with all films, including Housefull 5.
Additional promotions
Kajol's 'Maa' and YRF's 'Saiyaara' to also be promoted
The theatrical trailer of Kajol's upcoming film Maa will also be hard-attached to Housefull 5 prints.
"While Maa arrives on June 27, the makers are also set with an aggressive marketing campaign for the next month," the source added.
YRF has also signed a deal with exhibitors to screen the teaser of their romantic saga, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, leading up to its release on July 18.