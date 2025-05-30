What's the story

In a major setback for K-pop group NewJeans, the Seoul Central District Court has ordered them to pay a fine of 1 billion KRW (around $7,26,000) for each instance of independently carrying out activities without prior approval from their agency, ADOR.

The ruling was announced on Friday and prohibits the members from engaging in entertainment work via third parties without ADOR's approval pending a final verdict is reached in their ongoing legal dispute.