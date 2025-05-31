Ariana Grande joins the cast of 'Meet the Parents 4'
What's the story
Pop sensation and Oscar nominee Ariana Grande has been roped in for the upcoming comedy film Meet the Parents 4.
She will be seen alongside Hollywood A-listers Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.
The news comes months after her Oscar-nominated performance in Wicked, where she played Galinda Upland.
Cast reunion
Original cast members expected to return
The original trilogy's stars, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo, are likely to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.
The first three films of the series, released in the early 2000s, were major box office hits.
They explored awkward family dynamics with a comedic twist that resonated with global audiences.
The franchise has grossed over $1.13 billion worldwide, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Character details
Grande's role in 'Meet the Parents 4' revealed
While specific plot details are under wraps, sources have revealed that the story will revolve around Stiller and Polo's son getting engaged to a strong-willed woman.
Grande is set to play this character, adding a new layer of complexity to the family's already complicated dynamics.
The film is being written by John Hamburg, who co-wrote all three previous films in the series.
Film details
Production team and release date for 'Meet the Parents 4'
The production team for Meet the Parents 4 includes Jane Rosenthal and De Niro through Tribeca Productions, Jay Roach through Delirious Media, and Stiller and John Lesher through Red Hour Films.
Hamburg is also producing via Particular Pictures.
The film is slated to hit theaters on November 25, 2026.
Career highlights
Grande's acting career and upcoming projects
While Grande is primarily known for her music, she started her career in acting with Nickelodeon's Victorious.
Her role in Wicked proved her versatility and earned her several nominations, including a Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA.
She will next be seen reprising her role in Wicked: For Good, scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.