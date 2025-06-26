Page Loader
He's like a curious child: Vicky Kaushal gushes over Bhansali
'Love & War' is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

By Isha Sharma
Jun 26, 2025
03:54 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about his upcoming film Love & War in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marks Kaushal's first collaboration with the acclaimed director. In the movie, he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Director's approach

It's genuinely such a learning experience: Kaushal

Kaushal described his experience working with Bhansali as a "learning experience." He said, "What I'm enjoying the most is it's genuinely such a learning experience to just be around him." "He's like a child who is curious about everything, who is wanting to go deeper and explore more with the actors, the material, the camera, with the set. Everything."

Director's influence

Bhansali's pursuit of perfection

Kaushal also spoke about Bhansali's relentless pursuit of perfection. He said, "With Mr. Bhansali, till the last shot—if you're packing up at 6:00am in the morning also, there could be a new idea of the same scene you've been shooting for two days." "That's what makes me realize, 'Why did I stop thinking as an actor?' He's still exploring the scene, why did you stop?"

Co-stars' camaraderie

Kaushal excited to reunite with Kapoor and Bhatt

Kaushal also shared his excitement about working with Kapoor and Bhatt again. He said, "They are [great actors], but what I love about them is that they are incredible human beings. That's what makes it fun, that's what makes it easy." The film promises to be a deeply emotional love story. It was earlier rumored to be a modern adaptation of Raj Kapoor's Sangam, but Bhansali later denied such reports.