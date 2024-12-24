Summarize Simplifying... In short In the second episode of 'What If...?' Season 3, Howard Stark, post World War II, dreams of becoming a director and is captivated by his lead actress, Agatha Harkness.

Unbeknownst to her, another superpowered actor, Kingo, voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, is also part of the cast and delivers a lively performance of Ranveer's 'Malhari', reflecting his character's origins.

The season comprises eight episodes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'What If...?' Season 3 is currently streaming

'What If...?' S03: Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo grooves to Ranveer's 'Malhari'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:11 pm Dec 24, 202406:11 pm

What's the story The third season of Marvel's animated series, What If...?, has added a unique twist by recreating the popular Bollywood song Malhari. The track, featuring Ranveer Singh from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 film Bajirao Mastani, was reimagined in the show's second episode. Actor Kumail Nanjiani played Kingo, an Indian-origin superhero and Bollywood star who dances to the upbeat song on stage.

Character depiction

'Malhari' mashup: A tribute to Kingo's roots

The recreation of Malhari in What If...? is a colorful mashup that matches the character's mischievous energy. Nanjiani's animated Kingo gives an entertaining performance of the song, which also serves to highlight his character's roots and origin story. The second episode is titled What if... Agatha went to Hollywood? and features voice cast members Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), and James D'Arcy (Jarvis).

Storyline unveiled

Episode 2 plot: A glimpse into Hollywood's enchanting world

The plot of the second episode revolves around Howard Stark, who dreams of becoming a director after helping the Allies in World War II. He gets mesmerized by his lead actor, Agatha Harkness, on the set of Stark Pictures's first production. Little does she know that another superpowered co-star, Kingo, is also in the cast. What If...? Season 3 has a total of eight episodes.