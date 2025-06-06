WTC final: Mulder likely to bat at three for SA
What's the story
South Africa's probable batting line-up for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia has been hinted at in a recent warm-up match at Arundel.
The summit clash will get underway at the iconic Lord's on June 11.
Wiaan Mulder is likely to bat at No. 3 in the final, having batted in that position against Zimbabwe in their last practice game before the June 11 final.
Batting strategy
Mulder batted at No. 3
Though Mulder only managed to score 26 runs before being dismissed LBW by Tanaka Chivanga, his selection hints at South Africa's batting strategy for the final.
Notably, the all-rounder owns just 589 Test runs at 22.65.
After Aiden Markram was dismissed for 13 runs early on, South Africa's batting unit recovered with half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (62), Temba Bavuma (58), and Tristan Stubbs (58).
They eventually posted a solid total of 313/2 in their warm-up match against Zimbabwe.
Team selection
Mulder, Stubbs, de Zorzi contesting No. 3
South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad has all but confirmed Markram and Rickelton as the top-order batsmen.
The No. 3 position is likely to be contested by Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs or Mulder.
De Zorzi batted at No. 6 in the warm-up match but was retired after scoring 28 runs.
If South Africa go with a similar line-up as in their warm-up game, de Zorzi could be the one missing out on a spot in the final XI.
Player versatility
Mulder could have dual role in final
Mulder could take on a bigger bowling role if the pitch is as conducive to fast bowlers as expected.
This is especially true if spinner Keshav Maharaj is included to support the pacers.
However, batting coach Ashwell Prince remained non-committal about Mulder's potential dual role in the final.
He said, "At the moment, the best way to prepare for us as a squad is to keep all possibilities open."
Information
South Africa squad for WTC final
Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.