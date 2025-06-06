What's the story

South Africa's probable batting line-up for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia has been hinted at in a recent warm-up match at Arundel.

The summit clash will get underway at the iconic Lord's on June 11.

Wiaan Mulder is likely to bat at No. 3 in the final, having batted in that position against Zimbabwe in their last practice game before the June 11 final.