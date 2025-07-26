Will there be 'Happy Gilmore 3'? Exploring possibility of threequel
What's the story
The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic Happy Gilmore, starring Adam Sandler, premiered on Netflix on Friday. Despite nearly three decades between the original and the sequel, viewers believe that it lives up to expectations due to its humor and nostalgic references. Now, fans are wondering whether a third installment could be on the horizon.
Sequel speculation
'Happy Gilmore 2' ending hints at another installment
While Netflix hasn't announced plans for a third installment of the comedy classic, the post-credit scene of Happy Gilmore 2 may have hinted at a bigger story! In this scene, viewers learn that Frank Manatee's (Benny Safdie) Maxi Golf League was disbanded after his signature drink was pulled from shelves for causing gingivitis. This open ending leaves room for Manatee's return as the main character in another installment, possibly set against the backdrop of the British Open, per FandomWire.
Plot summary
'Happy Gilmore 2' recap
In Happy Gilmore 2, after the death of his wife, Virginia (Julie Bowen), Happy decides to quit golf and drowns himself in alcohol. However, when his daughter Vienna (Sunny Sandler) is admitted into a ballet academy in Paris, he realizes he needs to raise money for her dreams. The film also stars Christopher McDonald, Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and many more.