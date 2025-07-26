Will there be 'Happy Gilmore 3'? Exploring possibility of threequel

Sequel speculation

'Happy Gilmore 2' ending hints at another installment

While Netflix hasn't announced plans for a third installment of the comedy classic, the post-credit scene of Happy Gilmore 2 may have hinted at a bigger story! In this scene, viewers learn that Frank Manatee's (Benny Safdie) Maxi Golf League was disbanded after his signature drink was pulled from shelves for causing gingivitis. This open ending leaves room for Manatee's return as the main character in another installment, possibly set against the backdrop of the British Open, per FandomWire.