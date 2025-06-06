What's the story

Australia are gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting on June 11.

The team will be led by Pat Cummins, with Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green also making a return to the squad.

However, picking the final playing XI is proving to be a challenging task due to several key decisions that need to be made.

Here we decode Australia's best XI for the final showdown.