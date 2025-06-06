WTC final: Picking Australia's best XI for Lord's showdown
Australia are gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting on June 11.
The team will be led by Pat Cummins, with Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green also making a return to the squad.
However, picking the final playing XI is proving to be a challenging task due to several key decisions that need to be made.
Here we decode Australia's best XI for the final showdown.
Strategy shift
Should Green open alongside Khawaja?
Australia's biggest concern would be finalizing Usman Khawaja's opening partner.
Travis Head, who usually bats at number five, opened with Khawaja in Australia's last Test assignment, the two Tests against Sri Lanka.
However, he has been highly successful in the middle order.
Sam Konstas, another young talent, has impressed in his First-Class cricket but has never played First-Class cricket in England.
Hence, Cameron Green, who has been solid in County Cricket lately, can emerge as a wildcard option.
DYK
Green's sensational run in County
Green, who last played Test cricket in March 2024, has been in sublime form for Gloucestershire.
He has scored three centuries and an unbeaten 67 in eight innings at No. 5 recently.
Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Green would be slotted in the XI but left his batting position open-ended, saying he could bat anywhere from three to six or even open.
As Green has adjusted to the English conditions, slotting him at the top might be Australia's best option.
Position shuffle
Labuschagne or Inglis at No.3?
Marnus Labuschagne, who has been Australia's incumbent No.3, averaged just 28.33 in this cycle.
Though Josh Inglis scored a Test debut ton in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Australia are unlikely to slot him ahead of the experienced Labuschagne.
Meanwhile, McDonald confirmed that Steven Smith will stay at No. 4. Head should be next in the order.
Notably, both batters made match-winning tons in the 2023 WTC final against India.
Lower-order
Wicket-keeper and all-rounder
Alex Carey should continue in the wicket-keeping role as he has fared pretty well in whites.
His neat glovework has been instrumental to Australia's recent Test success.
Beau Webster is the lone all-rounder in the squad and he might be the best pick for the number seven spot.
As he has played just three Tests so far, the Aussies would also be prompted to include Inglis as an extra batter.
However, Webster should be inducted due to his three-dimensional skills.
Bowling attack
Hazlewood or Boland?
While skipper Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc are certain to feature in the XI, it could be a toss-up between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland for the final spot.
Boland, who enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series, hasn't played since March due to knee soreness.
He was Australia's best quick in the 2023 WTC final. However, Hazlewood was in great form throughout IPL 2025 and owns 279 Test scalps.
Hence, he is all but likely to pip Boland.
Information
Australia's best XI for WTC final
Australia's best XI: Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.