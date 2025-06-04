What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings in the final to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The Kings failed to accomplish the 191-run target in Ahmedabad as they fell short of glory.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's failure with the bat cost them big time in the summit clash as he managed a solitary run.

In fact, Iyer struggled against RCB throughout IPL 2025.

Here we decode his woes against the franchise.