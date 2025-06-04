IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer bagged four single-digit scores vs RCB
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings in the final to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
The Kings failed to accomplish the 191-run target in Ahmedabad as they fell short of glory.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer's failure with the bat cost them big time in the summit clash as he managed a solitary run.
In fact, Iyer struggled against RCB throughout IPL 2025.
Here we decode his woes against the franchise.
Poor run
16 runs across four innings
PBKS faced RCB four times in IPL 2025 and Iyer could not touch the 10-run mark even once, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His scores in these games were 7, 6, 2, and 1. Hence, he tallied just 16 runs off 25 balls at a paltry average of 4 against RCB in IPL 2025.
Pacers Josh Hazlewood and Romario Shepherd trapped him on two occasions apiece.
Notably, Iyer bagged just two single-digit scores in his other 13 innings this season.
Numbers
Overall stats versus RCB
Meanwhile, Iyer has overall scored 409 runs versus RCB from 18 matches at an average of 24.05. His strike rate is a modest 119.94.
He has hit four half-centuries versus the Challengers with a best score of 67. The batter has also bagged two ducks against the franchise.
Notably, Iyer doesn't have a sub-25 average against any other IPL team against which he has batted at least five times.
Season highlights
His overall performance in IPL 2025
Despite his struggles against RCB, Iyer had a stellar IPL 2025 season overall.
He finished with 604 runs at 50.33, having clobbered six fifties.
He tallied 39 maximums, the most by a captain in a single edition.
His strike rate (175.07) is the third-best among batters with 600-plus runs in a season.
Iyer also became just the second Indian batter after Rishabh Pant to clock a 50-plus average and 170-plus strike rate in a season (Minimum: 600 runs).
Numbers
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Overall in the IPL, Iyer has scored 3,731 runs from 133 matches at an average of 34.22. His strike rate is 133.34.
Iyer owns 27 fifties with the best of 97*. Notably, he has hit over 150 sixes (152) and 300 fours (314).
Notably, the 2025 edition saw Iyer become the first captain in IPL history to lead three different franchises to the final.
Before joining PBKS, he played the finals with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.