IPL 2025: Will rain ruin PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2?
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier of IPL 2025 today.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
While there were light showers in Ahmedabad a day before the match, the forecast for today is largely clear, with no rain expected during the evening, alleviating concerns about potential interruptions.
Match conditions
Pitch conditions and weather forecast
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known to favor batsmen but also provides some assistance to pacers.
The average first-innings total here is around 175.
Pace bowlers might get some early movement while spinners could find grip as the ball wears.
The weather forecast for today suggests a hot and humid day with wind speeds between 15-30km/h and temperatures ranging from 27-36 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to be around 51-64%.
Previous match
PBKS's journey to qualifier 2
PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 1.
They were bowled out for just 101 runs in just 15 overs, with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with a mere 26 runs.
RCB chased down the target in under 10 overs, leaving PBKS with a bitter taste of defeat.
MI's momentum
MI's strong performance in the eliminator
In contrast, MI comes into this match with a lot of momentum after their comprehensive win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.
Rohit Sharma led from the front with a brilliant 81 off 50 balls, helping his team post a massive total of 228/5.
Jasprit Bumrah then starred with the ball, restricting GT to 208/6 despite Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar's valiant efforts.
DYK
Both teams reeling with unavailabilities
It is worth noting that Marco Jansen is no longer a part of PBKS.
He has joined the South African side for the World Test Championship final preparations.
Yuzvendra Chahal is reportedly nursing a wrist injury, which also kept him out of Qualifier 1.
On the other hand, MI's key players Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks have joined their respective national teams.
Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson thereby entered MI's XI in the Eliminator.