Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier of IPL 2025 today.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While there were light showers in Ahmedabad a day before the match, the forecast for today is largely clear, with no rain expected during the evening, alleviating concerns about potential interruptions.