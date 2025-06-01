DC star Ashutosh Sharma slams century on English club debut
What's the story
Delhi Capitals' rising star Ashutosh Sharma has made a sensational start to his English club cricket career.
The cricketer, who was bought by DC for ₹3.8 crore ahead of IPL 2025, scored a blistering century on his debut for Wigan Cricket Club in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition.
He achieved this feat within hours of arriving in England from India.
Match details
Ashutosh's debut match for Wigan Cricket Club
Ashutosh made his debut for Wigan Cricket Club on May 31, against Formby Cricket Club.
He came in to bat at number five and turned the game around after his team lost three wickets for just 17 runs.
Partnering with opener Aveen Dalugoda (86), Ashutosh put together a massive 153-run partnership in just over 23 overs.
Match impact
Ashutosh's century and subsequent dismissal
Ashutosh reached his century in just 70 balls but was dismissed soon after for exactly 100 runs in the 34th over.
His 73-ball 100 featured eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of nearly 137.
His wicket triggered another collapse, with Wigan going from 170/3 to 241/10.
Formby Cricket Club chased down the total with four wickets to spare.
Career trajectory
Ashutosh's cricketing journey and future prospects
Before his debut in England, Ashutosh had played 14 List A matches, 44 T20s, and eight First-Class games.
Although he hasn't scored a hundred in white-ball professional cricket yet, he has a FC top score of 123.
His impressive IPL performance and now this stellar debut in English club cricket could pave the way for more opportunities in international cricket.
IPL stats
Ashutosh's impressive performance in IPL 2025
Meanwhile, Ashutosh had a stellar run in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 204 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.62. He averaged 29.14.
One of his standout performances came during DC's first win of the season when he scored a quickfire 66* off just 31 balls, leading his team to victory in the last over against Lucknow Super Giants.
As he majorly operated in the lower order, he did not often get ample time to bat.