Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 13.

The match will be held at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

PSG secured their spot by winning the 2025 UEFA Champions League final against Serie A side Inte Milan with a convincing 5-0 victory in Munich.

This was a thumping victory for Luis Enrique's men, who won a historic treble this season.