Paris Saint-Germain to face Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup: Details
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 13.
The match will be held at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.
PSG secured their spot by winning the 2025 UEFA Champions League final against Serie A side Inte Milan with a convincing 5-0 victory in Munich.
This was a thumping victory for Luis Enrique's men, who won a historic treble this season.
Match details
Europa League winners to face Champions League winners
The UEFA Super Cup is an annual one-off encounter ahead of the new season that pits the previous season's winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, against one another.
Earlier, Spurs secured their place in the UEFA Super Cup after their memorable Europa League victory over Manchester United. Spurs saw out the Red Devils 1-0 in Bilbao.
In apart from winning the Europa League, Spurs earned a Champions League ticket for next season.
Europa
Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United, win Europa League title
In what was a scrappy affair, Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the UEFA Europa League.
Brennan Johnson's 42nd minute goal was the difference in this contest. Manchester United missed a few big chances in the 2nd half as Spurs sat deep and dug in to end their trophy drought.
United are winless in their last seven meetings versus Spurs in all competitions (D2 L5). Notably, Spurs beat United in all of their 4 meetings in the 2024/25 season.
UCL
PSG win Champions League 2024/25 title, complete historic treble
PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich to lift their maiden Champions League crown.
Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue's brace and further goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu helped PSG win.
Earlier, Enrique's men won the Coupe de France and Ligue 1 honors.
PSG became the 9th different team to complete the treble in European football.
