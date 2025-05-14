Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma after surgery
What's the story
Nottingham Forest's 27-year-old Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma after the first stage of surgery for a serious abdominal injury.
The incident happened during a Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday when Awoniyi collided with the goalpost while trying to connect with a cross from teammate Anthony Elanga.
The collision occurred in the 88th minute of this closely contested 2-2 draw.
Medical update
Surgery and recovery process
Awoniyi had surgery on Monday night and is currently in the hospital. The rest of his treatment will be completed by Wednesday.
Nottingham Forest issued a statement on Tuesday, confirming that Awoniyi was "recovering well" following the surgery.
However, he had to be given extensive medical attention right on the pitch after his injury during Sunday's match.
Match controversy
Controversy over offside decision and injury response
The incident that led to Awoniyi's injury was controversial as Elanga was offside when he received the ball.
However, the assistant referee raised their flag only after Awoniyi's collision.
This decision has drawn criticism over protocols allowing goals in such situations, with detractors arguing it unnecessarily puts players at risk.
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his concerns to manager Nuno Espirito Santo about how Awoniyi's injury was handled on the field.
Draw
Nottingham Forest's Champions League dream suffer with Leicester City draw
Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 versus Leicester City in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday.
Forest went down to a goal from Conor Coady in the 16th minute. Morgan Gibbs-White equalized nine minutes later.
Chris Wood then scored for Forest in the 56th minute which proved to be decisive until Facundo Buonanotte made it 2-2 for Leicester late on.
After 36 matches, Forest are 7th in the standings. Forest moved to 62 points with their 8th draw of the season, failing to displace 5th-placed Chelsea, who earlier lost to Newcastle United.
Information
Awoniyi's Premier League numbers
Awoniyi has made 73 appearances in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest. He owns 17 goals and 4 assists. In the 2024-25 season, Forest have seen the player score a solitary goal in 26 Premier League appearances.