What's the story

Nottingham Forest's 27-year-old Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma after the first stage of surgery for a serious abdominal injury.

The incident happened during a Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday when Awoniyi collided with the goalpost while trying to connect with a cross from teammate Anthony Elanga.

The collision occurred in the 88th minute of this closely contested 2-2 draw.