What's the story

Liverpool are now just a win away from winning the Premier League title after a dramatic late win against West Ham United at Anfield in matchweek 32 of the 2024/25 season.

The match witnessed Virgil van Dijk, the team's captain, score a crucial header in the dying moments.

The win puts Liverpool 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with just six games remaining.

If Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town next weekend, Liverpool can win the title by defeating Leicester City.