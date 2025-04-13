Liverpool beat West Ham, edge closer to Premier League title
What's the story
Liverpool are now just a win away from winning the Premier League title after a dramatic late win against West Ham United at Anfield in matchweek 32 of the 2024/25 season.
The match witnessed Virgil van Dijk, the team's captain, score a crucial header in the dying moments.
The win puts Liverpool 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with just six games remaining.
If Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town next weekend, Liverpool can win the title by defeating Leicester City.
Match highlights
Salah's assist and Robertson's own goal
Mohamed Salah, who recently extended his contract with Liverpool for two more years, was key in the match. He provided a stunning assist to allow Luis Diaz to score the opening goal in the 18th minute.
However, West Ham equalized when Andy Robertson inadvertently scored an own goal.
Despite the setback, van Dijk's late heroics sealed a crucial victory for Liverpool.
Goalkeeping brilliance
Alisson's saves and near-misses
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson was instrumental in the match with some important saves.
Having returned from the concussion that kept him out of the loss at Fulham, he was on top of his game.
In the first half, he expertly tipped a chip from Mohammed Kudus onto the crossbar and then denied Jarrod Bowen and Kudus again in the second half.
Salah
Salah races to 110 assists for Liverpool
In 395 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah owns 243 goals (110 assists).
In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 32 goals in all competitions from 45 games (20 assists).
Salah has amassed 184 goals in the Premier League, including 182 for Liverpool. He owns 87 assists, including 86 for Liverpool.
In the ongoing league campaign, Salah has 27 goals (A18).
Information
Key numbers of Diaz and van Dijk
Liverpool forward Diaz scored his 27th goal in the Premier League. This was his 98th appearance. On the other hand, former Southampton defender van Dijk, scored his 24th Premier League goal.
Details
Match stats and points table
Liverpool had 15 attempts with 6 shots on target. West Ham had 4 shots on target from 11 attempts. The Reds had 56% ball possession and an 85% pass accuracy.
Liverpool had 1.66 expected goals to West Ham's 0.89. The Reds also had 37 touches in the opposition box.
After 32 matches, Liverpool own 76 points. This was their 23rd win of the campaign.
West Ham are placed 17th with 35 points under their belt. This was their 15th defeat.