What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The match will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, June 1.

This encounter is a rematch of a recent league stage game on May 26, which PBKS won by chasing down a target of 185.

Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.