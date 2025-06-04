England vs West Indies T20I series: Presenting the statistical preview
What's the story
England will host West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting on June 6 in Chester-le-Street.
The English team is coming off a successful ODI leg of the home series, having recorded a thumping 3-0 whitewash.
Hence the Men in Maroon will look to turn their fortunes around.
Ahead of this exciting series, let's take a look at some key statistics and player performances from both teams.
H2H stats
WI have a slight edge over ENG
West Indies have a slight edge over England with 18 wins to the latter's 16 across 34 concluded T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo.
On home soil, England have managed to win just three out of seven matches against the Windies.
The last bilateral T20I series between these two teams was in November 2024, where England emerged victorious by a margin of 3-1.
Player stats
Key performers for England
Adil Rashid is the most successful bowler against West Indies in T20I history, with 36 wickets at an economy rate of 6.05.
Jos Buttler was on a roll in the recently-concluded 2025 Indian Premier League, where he made 538 runs while striking at 163.03.
Phil Salt was also phenomenal in the competition, scoring 403 runs at a strike rate of 175.98.
Player stats
Decoding West Indies's key performers
Jason Holder has taken 23 wickets against England at an economy rate of 8.55.
Akeal Hosein has also been a key player for the Windies, claiming 21 wickets against England with an impressive economy rate of 7.35.
Andre Russell also been impressive against them, having managed 201 runs and 12 wickets across 16 matches.
Sherfane Rutherford's IPL 2025 numbers read 291 runs at a strike rate of 157.29.
Player milestones
Here are the approaching milestones
Phil Salt is five short of completing 300 sixes in the T20 format.
Evin Lewis needs just 16 runs to complete 6,500 runs in 20-over cricket.
Andre Russell is just three short of becoming the third batter with 750 T20 sixes.
Rutherford is on the verge of completing 3,000 T20 runs. He is just 49 runs short of the milestone.
