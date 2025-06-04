What's the story

England will host West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting on June 6 in Chester-le-Street.

The English team is coming off a successful ODI leg of the home series, having recorded a thumping 3-0 whitewash.

Hence the Men in Maroon will look to turn their fortunes around.

Ahead of this exciting series, let's take a look at some key statistics and player performances from both teams.