England thrash West Indies in rain-hit 3rd ODI: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies were blanked 3-0 by England in the three-match ODI series.
After suffering massive defeats in the first two clashes, the Windies once again fell short in the 3rd and final ODI held at the Kennington Oval.
In a rain-shortened affair, WI scored 251/9 in 40 overs. England were set a revised target of 246 in 40 overs as per DLS.
The hosts got the job done to secure another important win under Harry Brook's leadership.
WI
WI get reduced to 28/3 before a revival
The 3rd ODI was delayed by both rain and London traffic.
Despite the late start, Evin Lewis was dismissed early after pulling Brydon Carse to short midwicket.
Brandon King followed soon after, falling to Matthew Potts and slicing a drive to Jacob Bethell at point.
Shai Hope scored a golden duck as WI were 28/3 after 6.2 overs.
Keacy Carty and Sherfane Rutherford led a middle-order revival with a 55-run partnership. However, rain interrupted their innings and caused a delay of over 90 minutes.
Happenings
Rutherford revives WI as Rashid shines for England
Rutherford, who was a late arrival to the series due to extended No-Objection Certificates granted by CWI for IPL play-offs, scored a fluent 70 runs, marking his seventh score of 50 or more in his first 11 ODI innings.
Adil Rashid wreaked havoc on the West Indies middle-order, picking up three quick wickets.
He first dismissed Carty who dragged a tossed-up legbreak onto his stumps from wide outside off. Four overs later, Justin Greaves was caught by Ben Duckett at short midwicket while Roston Chase edged his first ball to Joe Root at slip.
Impact
Motie and Joseph shine for WI
Gudakesh Motie came in post Chase's dismissal with WI reeling at 121/6.
His aggressive approach to Rashid's hat-trick ball set the tone for his innings. He hit a six over deep midwicket and continued attacking England's seamers when they dropped short.
After sharing a 33-run stand with Rutherford, his partnership with Alzarri Joseph was instrumental in West Indies's innings, adding 91 runs for the eighth wicket off just 68 balls.
Runs
6th ODI fifty for Rutherford
Rutherford faced 71 balls for his 70. He slammed nine fours and 2 sixes. In 13 ODIs, Rutherford now owns 567 runs for West Indies at 70.87. He hit his 6th fifty (100s: 1).
In 7 matches versus England (5 innings), he owns 196 runs at 39.20. He slammed his 3rd fifty versus England.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rutherford has raced to 1,417 runs in List A cricket. He hit his 10th fifty.
Information
Motie slams a valiant 63-run knock
WI all-rounder Motie hit a brilliant 54-ball 63. The spinner smashed 5 fours and three sixes. Motie registered his 2nd ODI fifty. He owns 296 runs from 28 matches (17 innings) at 26.90. This was his maiden fifty versus England.
England bowlers
Rashid leads the show for England
Rashid claimed 3/40 from his 8 overs. The senior England spinner has raced to 224 ODI scalps from 152 matches at 32.19. Versus the Windies, he owns 32 wickets from 20 matches at 26.21.
Pacer Saqib Mahmood managed 2/48 from his 8 overs. Saqib now owns 25 ODI wickets from 16 matches at 27.
Brydon Carse finished with 2/57 from 8 overs. In 24 matches, he has taken 28 wickets at 39.35.
Chase
England master the chase
Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett handed England a strong start. They added 93 runs in 7 overs.
Smith hit a 28-ball 64, slamming 10 fours and three sixes. He struck at 228.57.
After his dismissal, Duckett and Joe Root added 62 runs before the former perished for 58.
Root was going along nicely but Joseph ended his stay on 44. England were 200/3 in 24.4 overs when Root departed.
Brook and Jos Buttler helped England win thereafter and remained unbeaten.
Duckett
8th ODI fifty for Duckett
Duckett smashed 58 runs from 46 balls. He hit 5 fours and 3 sixes. Duckett has now hit his 8th ODI fifty. He also owns 3 tons.
He has raced to 1,176 runs from 25 matches at 49. His strike rate is 105.47.
Against the Windies, Duckett has scored 212 runs from 6 matches at 35.33.
He smashed his 3rd fifty vs WI.
Information
Smith slams his maiden ODI fifty
Smith was at his sublime best and floored West Indies with a rapid start. In 13 matches (12 innings), he has 258 runs at 21.50. This was his maiden ODI fifty. His strike rate is 113.15 in ODIs.
Root
Root shines once again vs West Indies
Root's 44 came from 49 balls. He hit one four and was part of two solid partnerships.
Root's knock takes him to 1,071 runs versus West Indies from 20 matches at 76.50.
Earlier in the series, he hit 57 and an unbeaten 166.
Overall, Root has scored a total of 7,126 runs in ODIs at 49.14. He owns 575 fours.
Duo
Brook and Buttler do well
Brook remained unscathed on 26 from 36 balls. He smashed one four and a six.
After sharing 45 runs alongside Root, he added 46 with Buttler, who remained unbeaten on 41 runs from 20 balls.
He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes, striking at 205.
Buttler has raced to 5,274 runs in ODIs at 39.06.
Meanwhile, against the Windies, he has piled up 527 runs from 23 matches at 37.64.