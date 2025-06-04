What's the story

West Indies were blanked 3-0 by England in the three-match ODI series.

After suffering massive defeats in the first two clashes, the Windies once again fell short in the 3rd and final ODI held at the Kennington Oval.

In a rain-shortened affair, WI scored 251/9 in 40 overs. England were set a revised target of 246 in 40 overs as per DLS.

The hosts got the job done to secure another important win under Harry Brook's leadership.