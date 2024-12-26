Summarize Simplifying... In short James Vince's stellar century led Sydney Sixers to their third consecutive win in the Big Bash League (BBL), keeping Melbourne Stars winless after four games.

Vince's 101* not only marked his maiden BBL century but also took him past 2,000 BBL runs, making him the 20th batter in BBL history to achieve this feat.

Vince smashed 101* runs for Sydney Sixers (Image Source: X/@SixersBBL)

James Vince surpasses 2,000 BBL runs with record-breaking century: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:43 pm Dec 26, 202405:43 pm

What's the story English cricket star James Vince led Sydney Sixers to a historic win in the Big Bash League (BBL) against Melbourne Stars. His brilliant unbeaten 101-run knock off just 58 balls, helped the team chase down a target of 195 with 11 balls to spare. This win is one of the most dominating chases in BBL history and a new record for any match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Here's more.

Vince's performance outshines Duckett in 'Battle of the Brits'

Vince's brilliant show overshadowed compatriot Ben Duckett, who also exhibited his power-hitting prowess with a blistering 68 off 29 balls for Melbourne Stars. Although Duckett became the second player in BBL history to hit six fours in an over, it was Vince who won this "Battle of the Brits." His century not only guided Sydney Sixers to victory but also kept Melbourne Stars winless after four games.

Sydney Sixers maintain unbeaten streak in BBL

The win over Melbourne Stars has taken Sydney Sixers's unbeaten streak to three matches in the ongoing BBL season. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars are still searching for their first win after four matches, with their hopes of making it to the finals fading quickly. The match was attended by a crowd of 23,212 who saw Vince and his team's record-breaking chase at SCG.

Vince's century: A display of power and precision

Vince's century was a mix of power and precision, smashing four sixes and 12 fours. He attacked Peter Siddle and Glenn Maxwell during the power surge overs, adding to the Sixers's successful chase. His assault featured two sixes off Maxwell, one deep over midwicket off Tom Curran, and another when he hit fingerspinner Doug Warren inside out over cover. This was his maiden century in the BBL.

6th T20 ton for Vince, maiden one in BBL

As per ESPNcricinfo, Vince's 101* takes him past 2,000 runs in the BBL. He owns 2,088 runs at from 76 games at 32.12. He surpassed 200 fours during his knock (212) and is closing in on 50 sixes (48). Overall, he is the 20th batter in BBL history to surpass 2,000 runs. In T20 cricket, this was Vince's 6th century (50: 70). He owns 11,312 runs from 393 innings at 32.22. He is closing in on 300 sixes (292).

