Meet Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne's 6 children

The legendary Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne , who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76, was a father to six children. He had three kids with his first wife, Thelma Riley, namely Elliot Kingsley (born 1966), Jessica Osbourne (1972), and Louis Osbourne (1975). Later, he welcomed three more children with his second wife, Sharon Osbourne—Aimee Osbourne (1983), Kelly Osbourne (1984), and Jack Osbourne (1985). Let's take a closer look at them.

Elliot Kingsley Elliot Kingsley—Born in 1966 Elliot Kingsley is the eldest son of Osbourne. He was five years old when his mother, Riley, met and married Osbourne in 1971. The singer adopted him after their marriage. Not much is known about him as he prefers to stay away from the limelight and has no social media presence. The identity of his biological father was also never revealed.

Jessica and Louis Osbourne Jessica and Louis—Born in 1972 and 1975 Jessica, born in 1972, is the second child of Osbourne. She opened up about her relationship with her father in the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne. "It was a very erratic childhood with dad," she said. Lastly, Louis, born in 1975, also keeps out of the public eye like his older siblings. He married Louise Osbourne in December 2002, and they have one child together. He works as a label owner, DJ, and producer.