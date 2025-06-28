Shefali Jariwala's cause of death unclear: Mumbai Police

The sudden demise of actor-model Shefali Jariwala (42) has left her fans and the entertainment industry in shock. While initial reports suggested she died of cardiac arrest, the Mumbai Police have clarified that her cause of death is still unknown. She was found dead at her residence in Andheri, and her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Details Mumbai Police's statement The police received information about the incident at 1:00am on Saturday. A team of police officers and forensic experts visited her residence for further investigation. "﻿Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear," ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

Husband's reaction Husband Parag Tyagi was seen at the hospital Jariwala's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen leaving the hospital in a distraught state. He emotionally covered his face with his hand as he exited the premises in a car. The news of her death was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. "Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more," part of his post read.