Shefali Jariwala's cause of death unclear: Mumbai Police
What's the story
The sudden demise of actor-model Shefali Jariwala (42) has left her fans and the entertainment industry in shock. While initial reports suggested she died of cardiac arrest, the Mumbai Police have clarified that her cause of death is still unknown. She was found dead at her residence in Andheri, and her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.
Details
Mumbai Police's statement
The police received information about the incident at 1:00am on Saturday. A team of police officers and forensic experts visited her residence for further investigation. "Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear," ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.
Husband's reaction
Husband Parag Tyagi was seen at the hospital
Jariwala's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen leaving the hospital in a distraught state. He emotionally covered his face with his hand as he exited the premises in a car. The news of her death was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. "Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more," part of his post read.
Career highlights
Jariwala was known for her iconic performance in 'Kaanta Laga'
Jariwala became famous in the early 2000s with her performance in the video Kaanta Laga. She later appeared in Salman Khan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Later, she gained popularity through reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. She was previously married to Harmeet Singh from 2004 to 2009 and tied the knot with Tyagi in 2014. May she rest in peace.