What's the story

Actor Reem Shaikh has slammed trolls who criticized her for allegedly not knowing about the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In a viral video recently, she was seen smiling and asking paparazzi what happened the previous day when they asked her about the incident.

She later walked away without answering when they mentioned it was about the crash. This led to netizens calling her "ignorant" and "tone-deaf."