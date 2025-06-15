Reem Shaikh slams trolls calling her 'tone-deaf' about Ahmedabad crash
What's the story
Actor Reem Shaikh has slammed trolls who criticized her for allegedly not knowing about the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
In a viral video recently, she was seen smiling and asking paparazzi what happened the previous day when they asked her about the incident.
She later walked away without answering when they mentioned it was about the crash. This led to netizens calling her "ignorant" and "tone-deaf."
Statement
My sister flies for Air India, says Shaikh
In response to the backlash, Shaikh issued a statement on Instagram.
She wrote, "First of all, to everyone trolling me for not knowing about the plane crash - please stop. My sister flies for Air India. My real sister."
"When the crash happened, I was one of the first to know. I've watched her break down... This isn't just a headline for me; it's deeply personal."
Explanation
Here's why she didn't answer immediately
Shaikh further explained why she didn't immediately respond to the paparazzi's question.
She said, "The pap who asked me said, 'Kal ke baare mein kuch bolo,' not 'Kal ke plane crash ke baare mein kuch bolo.' It's heartbreaking how quickly assumptions are made."
"If I seemed distant, it wasn't because I didn't care. It was because I wasn't asked about the tragedy directly."
Statement
Can't grieve publicly, says the actor
The actor added, "Lastly, I usually avoid standing and talking to the media. To those calling me insensitive, please understand - I can't bring myself to grieve publicly, in front of cameras, only to turn around and act carefree later."
"This loss has hit close to home in ways I can't even explain. My sister works with these people. I've seen her cry for them, and I've cried with her."
Conclusion
About the plane crash incident
Shaikh concluded her statement by asking people not to judge her based on a small moment caught on camera.
She wrote, "This is a tragedy, and we should all be mourning it with compassion, not tearing each other down."
The deadly, tragic incident involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport on June 13.
It was carrying 242 people, including crew members.