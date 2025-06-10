What's the story

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been ruling the Hindi film industry since the 1970s, has an estimated net worth of ₹1,600 crore, according to the Hurun Rich List 2024.

The actor has two children—Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

In a 2011 interview with Rediff, Big B revealed that his wealth would be equally divided between his son and daughter after his death.