Who will get Amitabh Bachchan's fortune? Abhishek or Shweta
What's the story
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been ruling the Hindi film industry since the 1970s, has an estimated net worth of ₹1,600 crore, according to the Hurun Rich List 2024.
The actor has two children—Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.
In a 2011 interview with Rediff, Big B revealed that his wealth would be equally divided between his son and daughter after his death.
Equal inheritance
Here's how Big B will divide his wealth
Bachchan had said, "When I die, whatever little I have will be equally divided between my daughter and my son—there is no differentiation."
"Jaya and I decided on that a long time ago. Everybody says that the girl is paraya dhan, she goes to her husband's house, but in my eyes, she is our daughter; she has the same rights Abhishek has."
Wealth accumulation
Bachchan's investments in various companies and business ventures
Apart from his massive earnings from movies, the actor has invested in several companies and business ventures. He has invested in Just Dial, Ziddu, Stampede Capital, Ujaas Energy, Eduisfun, Macmerise Celfie, and Fineotex Chemicals.
He owns or co-owns various brands and a sports team, the Singapore Slammers in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).
The actor also frequently invests in property.
Asset details
Actor's real estate portfolio
Bachchan's iconic residence, Pratiksha, in Mumbai's Juhu is estimated to be worth around ₹50 crore. He co-owns a property in Juhu's Kapol Housing Society with Abhishek.
The actor owns residences at Oberoi Seven in Goregaon, Mumbai, worth ₹20 crore and ₹9.5 crore respectively. His real estate portfolio extends to Ayodhya, Pawna, Pune, and even France.
He also owns several luxury cars.