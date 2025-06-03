What caused Aamir Khan's 7-year-long feud with Juhi Chawla?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have appeared in several hit films, including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Love Love Love. However, during one of these films, the duo had a falling out with each other.
In a recent podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Khan revealed the fight and admitted that his stubbornness had delayed their reconciliation.
Stubbornness
Khan prolonged the feud
Khan confessed that he tends to emotionally shut out people when he is hurt.
He said, "I did not talk to Juhi for seven years. Even when we were working together, we did not talk. I got upset with her over a trivial matter. Juhi tried a lot, but I didn't budge."
He revealed that his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, tried to convince him to bury the feud and talk to Chawla, but he refused.
Trigger
What triggered the Khan-Chawla feud?
Chawla revealed to Savvy Magazine, "Aamir and Ajay would pull pranks on me on the set (of Ishq). They went on till a point where I almost cried."
She got upset and declared that she "would not shoot the next day."
Khan apologized afterwards, but things still went south.
"He said, 'You can say anything to me or fight with me, but you cannot not come to the set. The whole day of shooting got stalled because of you.'"
Reconciliation
How did they finally reconcile?
Chawla revealed that they reconciled years later when she went to meet Khan and said, "Aamir, it was very stupid."
Khan, interestingly, revealed in a past documentary that they buried the hatchet after Chawla called him up upon learning about his divorce from Dutta in 2002.
"Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort out our differences. We might not have been on talking terms, but had continued to care for each other."