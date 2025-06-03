Khan confessed that he tends to emotionally shut out people when he is hurt.

He said, "I did not talk to Juhi for seven years. Even when we were working together, we did not talk. I got upset with her over a trivial matter. Juhi tried a lot, but I didn't budge."

He revealed that his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, tried to convince him to bury the feud and talk to Chawla, but he refused.