Kajol's powerful 'Maa' poster sets stage for trailer drop tomorrow
Bollywood actor Kajol is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming mythological horror film, Maa.
The film, which releases on June 27, is part of the Shaitaan universe and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.
On Wednesday, the actor unveiled a new poster for the film on Instagram. The trailer will drop on Thursday.
Kajol's fierce avatar in 'Maa' poster
In the new poster, Kajol is seen standing tall with Maa Kaali posing from behind.
Dressed in a red and grey saree, her intense gaze and flowing hair channel divine rage and protective strength.
With flames blazing around her and a stormy aura surrounding the goddess, the visual evokes raw power and maternal ferocity.
The actor shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, "When a mother breaks...a Goddess is born."
When a— Kajol
Maa trailer out tomorrow. #MaaTheFilm
Kajol's upcoming projects
The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. It explores the eternal battle between good and evil through suspense and drama.
Apart from Maa, Kajol will also be seen in Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
She will star in Maharagni - Queen of Queens with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jisshu Sengupta, too. The action thriller marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years.